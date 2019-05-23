THE DISTRICT

Police identify man who was fatally shot

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon outside an elementary school in Southeast Washington as a 33-year-old man.

Pierre Mercer of Southeast was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 12:50 p.m. in the 2300 block of Shannon Place SE, outside Savoy Elementary School.

The school was briefly put on lockdown, and students were dismissed through a side exit away from the crime scene. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters on Wednesday that the shooting appeared targeted.

Police said the shooter was wearing a dark ski mask and drove or was driven away in a small dark-colored SUV. Police said on Thursday they found the vehicle in Prince George’s County.

No arrests have been made, and Newsham said a motive has not been established.

VA worker accused of secretly filming women

Authorities have charged an employee at the Department of Veterans Affairs with secretly recording women in bathroom stalls in an office in downtown Washington, according to court documents filed in the case.

Alex Greenlee, 24, of Alexandria, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of voyeurism. A D.C. Superior Court judge released him on Wednesday pending a June 25 hearing.

Police said two cameras were discovered in January after a female employee discovered one of them and reported seeing Greenlee outside the women’s bathroom using his cellphone, the arrest affidavit says.

Greenlee did not return a call to his home in Northern Virginia. His attorney also did not respond to an interview request.

Susan Carter, a spokeswoman for the Department of Veterans Affairs, said officials “immediately notified law enforcement after learning about this abhorrent behavior.”

The spokeswoman was not able to provide Greenlee’s job description.

— Peter Hermann