MARYLAND

Shooting victim identified

A man fatally shot in Prince George’s County was identified Monday as Nayel Shabex, 23, of Edgewater.

About 2:40 p.m. on Friday, officers responded for a welfare check in the 5000 block of Deal Drive in Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County police said in a tweet.

They found Shabex sitting in a parked car with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are trying to identify a suspect and a motive.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Hikers found after getting lost in park

Offices and houses, streets and roads seem everywhere in the highly developed Washington area. But as some hikers discovered Sunday night, it is still wild enough here to get lost.

All were found and “safely extracted,” said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

It happened in the C&O National Park, along the Potomac River in the Great Falls area, on the Billy Goat Trail, Piringer said.

The group was made up of five adults and six who were under 18, he said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Teen charged after airsoft gun video

A Falls Church teenager who authorities said was seen in an Instagram video wearing a black mask and carrying an airsoft rifle outside a local high school was charged Monday with illegally wearing a mask, Arlington police said.

The video was filmed in the parking lot of Wakefield High School. An officer with the Secret Service first reported the video two weeks ago to Arlington police, who say it shows a teen getting out of a car, opening the trunk, then putting on a black mask and picking up the airsoft rifle, which fires BBs.

Police decided there was no public safety threat. But the teen was charged with breaking a state law making it a felony to wear a face-concealing mask. Exceptions include traditional holiday costumes, protective safety masks and masks won for theater performances.

To violate the law, a person must have “intent to conceal his identity.”

The teen’s name is not being released because of his age, but he is not an Arlington Public Schools student, police said.

— Rachel Weiner

