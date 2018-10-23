MARYLAND

Many are sickened

at Hopkins campus

More than 100 people have been sickened by hand, foot and mouth disease at one of Johns Hopkins University’s four Baltimore campuses.

News outlets report that the Maryland Department of Health has classified it as an outbreak.

University spokesman Dennis O’Shea told the Baltimore Sun that officials have been broadcasting information about the outbreak at the Homewood campus. The university says 129 cases have been reported since early September.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the highly contagious virus, which is characterized by a fever, sore throat and painful sores, is common in children younger than 5 but that others can catch it, too. People can lower their risk of catching it with good hygiene, including frequent hand washing.

The university has been conducting extra cleaning in areas such as residence halls.

— Associated Press

Police identify victim of fatal shooting

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Germantown, Md.

The victim, Stephen Alexander Frazier, a Germantown resident, was shot about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 12900 block of Churchill Ridge Circle, police said. When officers arrived, they found the man outside the home. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5070.

More than 220 homicides have occurred in the Washington region this year, according to tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 68 have been in Maryland, including 17 in Montgomery County.

— Dana Hedgpeth