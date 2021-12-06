Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System personnel found the man later identified as Brian White, 26, in the hotel’s parking lot. When officers arrived, they saw that White was agitated and combative as personnel tried to treat him, police said. Officers restrained White in handcuffs, police said, then put him in leg restraints as his combative behavior continued.
White remained agitated and combative as he was taken to Inova Loudoun Hospital and he was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m., police said. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of White’s death.
Leesburg Police Chief Gregory Brown asked the Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team, a multi-jurisdictional team created to provide standardized investigations in such critical incidents, to investigate in the interest of transparency, police said.