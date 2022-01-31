When a search of an apartment complex failed to turn up the boy, officers called in additional resources to expand their efforts, according to officials.
Cory Bigsby said he last saw his son in the home at around 2 a.m. Monday, police said. There were other children in the home who are all safe with police, but Talbot wouldn’t say how many children there were.
Codi lives with his father, according to Talbot, who also said police have also spoken with his mother.
The FBI is assisting with the search, police said.