HAMPTON, Va. — Police are searching for a 4-year-old boy whose father said wasn’t in their home when he awakened on Monday, officials said.

Codi Bigsby was reported missing from a residence in the Buckroe Beach neighborhood in Hampton, news outlets reported. Police Chief Mark Talbot said Codi’s father, Cory Bigsby, told investigators he searched the home but Codi was nowhere to be found.

When a search of an apartment complex failed to turn up the boy, officers called in additional resources to expand their efforts, according to officials.

Cory Bigsby said he last saw his son in the home at around 2 a.m. Monday, police said. There were other children in the home who are all safe with police, but Talbot wouldn’t say how many children there were.

Codi lives with his father, according to Talbot, who also said police have also spoken with his mother.

The FBI is assisting with the search, police said.