CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Authorities say they have captured a suspect wanted in the killing of his estranged wife’s boyfriend after a manhunt in a suburban Richmond community.

Chesterfield County Police said Sunday afternoon that 44-year-old Joshua M. Federico had been taken into custody without incident after a search by local, state and federal agencies.

The police department announced Saturday that it had obtained a murder warrant for Federico after human remains believed to be those of Federico’s estranged wife’s boyfriend were found on a property adjacent to Federico’s residence.

Police had already obtained warrants for him in connection with a shooting Friday that left his estranged wife with life-threatening injuries. They have said Lawrence J. Howell, the male victim, may have also been injured in that shooting.

Federico was being held without bond Sunday evening. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

