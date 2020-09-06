Police said officers heard the woman in distress, breached the door and found the suspect restraining the victim. The officers then shot the man.
Police said the woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the shooting is under investigation. The department did not release the names of the suspect and officers who shot him.
Police said one officer has been with the department for 10 years and the other one for more than three years. Both were placed on administrative duties, which is a standard procedure.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.