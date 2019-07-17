RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia say that an infant girl’s death could be related to the heat.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Richmond police received a report that a child needed assistance on Tuesday afternoon. They found a girl who was suffering from possible heat-related distress.

Police said the girl was younger than a year old. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

The temperatures in Virginia’s capital city peaked in the mid-90s on Tuesday. But the heat index rose to as high as 105 degrees.

