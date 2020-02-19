Howard was angered over gun-control legislation sponsored by Levine. Howard said he showed police his firearms permits when they responded to the home and was allowed to continue his protest.
Levine says he believes Howard may have broken a law to publish someone’s name with the intent to intimidate or harass them. Howard, who is chairman of Hopewell’s Republican Committee, posted a Facebook video with Levine’s home address urging others to join his protest.
