By Associated PressNovember 28, 2020 at 12:50 PM ESTBALTIMORE — Police in Maryland are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead.Baltimore Police said a man was struck early Saturday morning in the city’s southeast.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightWitnesses told police a black SUV hit the man and then fled.Police did not release the victim’s name.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy