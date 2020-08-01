A preliminary investigation found that the victim and a 13-year-old relative were in a downstairs bedroom playing with a handgun when the gun discharged and hit the victim, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities say it’s not exactly clear how the shooting happened.
“This is such a tragic situation and a very sad reminder that it is critically important for gun owners to ensure their firearms are always secured and out of reach of children,” Sheriff Troy Berry said.
