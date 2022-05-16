Police investigate possible shooting on Maryland highway

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are investigating after a possible shooting on a Maryland highway early Monday.
The investigation found that the van was traveling westbound when the driver saw a black sedan without headlights on pull alongside the passenger side of the van. The driver then heard a loud noise and saw a flash from the black sedan and a passenger in the second row of the van indicated they had been struck by something.
Responding officers identified evidence suggesting the van had been struck by gunfire once in the passenger-side sliding back door, and the second-row passenger was grazed on the chin, police said. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service personnel responded as a precaution, but the passenger was not taken to a hospital.