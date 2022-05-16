Police investigate possible shooting on Maryland highway

Placeholder while article actions load

Maryland Transportation Authority Police received a report just before 1 a.m. of a minivan that may have been struck by gunfire along the Intercounty Connector in Montgomery County, officials said in a news release. Responding officers found a Toyota Sienna van stopped near the Shady Grove Road exit.

The investigation found that the van was traveling westbound when the driver saw a black sedan without headlights on pull alongside the passenger side of the van. The driver then heard a loud noise and saw a flash from the black sedan and a passenger in the second row of the van indicated they had been struck by something.