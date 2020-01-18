Police are waiting for the medical examiner to determine a cause of death.
“That will help us to determine whether or not this incident will be classified as a homicide,” Savage said. She declined to release the man’s identity or other details.
Police said in release that “the preliminary investigation has not revealed an immediate threat to the community.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. J. Senn at 703-228-4049 or jsenn@arlingtonva.us or provide information anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).