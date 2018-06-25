NORFOLK, Va. — Police say a man has been found dead inside a home in Virginia and they are investigating it as a homicide.

Norfolk police tell news outlets in a statement that officers were called out for a report about an unresponsive man Sunday afternoon. Police spokesman Cpl. William Pickering says medics pronounced the 21-year-old dead at the scene.

Police say his cause of death is not known. They are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.