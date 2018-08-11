JESSUP, Md. — Howard County police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a pond in Jessup, Maryland.

Police received a report of a man in the water at about 4:37 p.m. Friday. A water rescue team from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services recovered the body of the man at about 6:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances and cause of his death.

