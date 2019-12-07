Anyone with information can call police at 202-727-9099. The D.C. police offers rewards of up to $25,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects in homicide cases.

— Peter Jamison

1 dead, 2 wounded in NE apartment shooting

D.C. police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of three people at an apartment in Northeast Washington early Saturday.

Vaughn Alexander Kosh, 48, of Northeast Washington, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed and assault with intent to kill, police said.

Officers responded at 5:14 a.m. to a report of a shooting at 1716 Capitol Ave. NE, a two-story, four-unit apartment complex.

Upon arriving, they found 38-year-old Alayna Dawnielle Howard, of Northeast Washington, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police also found another woman, conscious and breathing, with gunshot wounds, and a man, conscious and breathing, with gunshot and stab wounds. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shootings took place inside the apartment building.

Further information on the condition of the surviving victims, whom police have not identified, was not immediately available.

— Peter Jamison

MARYLAND

One dead, three hurt in head-on collision

One person is dead and three people were injured after a Jeep Wrangler traveling against traffic collided head-on into a Hyundai Elantra early Saturday, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of Crain Highway in Faulkner, police said. Police said the Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Crain Highway when it crashed into the Hyundai Elantra.

The driver of the Jeep was killed, police said. There were two other passengers; one is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition. The driver of the Hyundai Elantra is in critical condition with “life-threatening injuries,” according to police. All were transported to local hospitals.

Police said the crash is still under investigation. On Twitter, the Charles County Volunteer Fire Department said police believe “alcohol and driver error” were factors.

— Teddy Amenabar

VIRGINIA

IRS worker arraigned in identity theft case

An information technology specialist at the Internal Revenue Service stole identities to open credit card accounts and then used them to run up tens of thousands of dollars in charges, according to federal prosecutors.

Kwashie Zilevu, 35, was arraigned in Alexandria federal court on Friday. A jury trial is set for February.

An attorney for Zilevu said the alleged crime had no connection to his work at the IRS, and prosecutors have not said otherwise.

Zilevu used the names of three victims to buy $69,000 in home goods, international vacations and jewelry between 2016 and 2018, according to court documents.

A spokesperson for the Treasury Department did not return a request for comment on Zilevu’s employment status.

— Rachel Weiner

