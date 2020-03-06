The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the people who died have been identified as Patricia Harris Towler, 43, and Dane Clark Towler, 50, both of Tightsqueeze.
She died from a single gunshot, and he died from a self-inflicted gunshot, the sheriff department concluded.
Sheriff’s deputies found an infant boy in the car. He was not harmed. The boy was released to a family member.
