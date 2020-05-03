They said when the officer approached, the man ran away. The officer shot the man after seeing he had a gun, police said. The gun was later recovered from the scene.
The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. The officer was not injured.
Police did not identify the man.
Virginia state police are investigating the shooting. Norfolk police are conducting a separate investigation, and the officer has been placed on administrative duty.
