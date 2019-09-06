MARYLAND

Police investigating theft at Islamic center

Police in Maryland are searching for a suspect they say used a ladder to break into an Islamic center and steal donations just after the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Montgomery County police said the Idara Jaferia Islamic Center in Burtonsville was burglarized last month. Police released surveillance video Thursday showing a man in jeans, sneakers and a gray T-shirt roaming the building and are asking for help identifying him.

The man used a ladder to climb through a second-floor window, then cracked open a donation locker and made off with the money, police said.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Man pleads guilty in death of teacher's aide

A D.C. man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery Friday in the 2016 killing of a Fairfax County teacher’s aide, who investigators say came upon two men breaking into cars and was shot.

Charles Edward Benson was one of two men charged in the killing of Tarreece Sampson, 24, who was killed in the parking lot of his apartment building in the early hours of May 20, 2016.

Sampson, a popular aide at Fort Hunt Elementary School and a graduate student at George Mason University, had returned home from a night out and was on the phone with his friend, Patrick Cuffey, when the violence unfolded.

Cuffey testified at a January preliminary hearing that he heard Sampson say to someone, “Hey, are you good?” Cuffey then heard a single shot.

Blake Woloson, an attorney for Benson, said his client was regretful about what happened.

— Justin Jouvenal

Four charged in July homicide in Dumfries

Four men have been arrested and charged in connection with the July homicide of a 32-year-old man in Northern Virginia.

James Edward Grooms, of Louisa, was fatally shot in the Dumfries area on July 20 after an altercation between him and several men over a deal to buy marijuana, according to Prince William County police.

Joshua Eduardo Hurtado, 19, and Shawn Deion Brown Jr., 21, both of Dumfries, face second-degree murder charges.

Walter Aristides Guevara-Perez, 28, and Alexis Vladi­mir Guevara-Perez, 23, both of Falls Church, were charged with conspiracy to violate Virginia’s Drug Control Act.

— Dana Hedgpeth

