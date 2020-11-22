Police said in a tweet said they are looking for a man who was last seen fleeing in a black vehicle. “Do not take action,” police wrote as a public warning for anyone who might come across the possible getaway vehicle. “Call 911.”
Twelve minutes later, officers were sent to another shooting a few hundred feet east, in the 3900 block of South Capital St. SW. There, police found an injured man and a woman, who were both conscious. A third victim was also shot at the scene, police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz said. That person was on their way to the hospital and their condition was not immediately known.
The shootings were among at least three in the District on Sunday. A man and a woman were shot Sunday in a separate shooting several hours earlier on Sunday in Southeast D.C. Both were conscious when they were found, police said.