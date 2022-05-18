Police: Laser aimed at plane, pilot briefly blinded

Placeholder while article actions load

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia State Police pilot was temporarily blinded during a search for a suspect when a person on the ground aimed a laser pointer at the police aircraft, officials said. Troopers were helping the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit and search for a suspect near the town of Crewe on Monday, state police said in a news release. While one of the agency’s airplanes was aiding in the search, the pilot was temporarily blinded by a laser pointer being used on the ground, police said.

When the pilot regained his vision, he and his co-pilot identified the source of the laser and provided troopers on the ground with an exact location and address. As the airplane continued to assist with the search, the laser continued to track the aircraft.

Crewe police officers and Virginia State Police troopers found a woman and the laser pointer and took her into custody. The woman was charged with one felony count of interfering with the operation of an aircraft, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident, which is under investigation.

WRIC-TV reports that state police said the woman and the suspect police were searching for were not connected.

