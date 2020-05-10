The initiative runs until Aug. 31 in Washington Highlands, parts of Congress Heights, the Fort Dupont area, Marshall Heights and in communities along Benning Road.

Police say this program is among their most successful. In 2019, violent crime in the selected communities decreased 22 percent, and homicides dropped 44 percent while the initiative was in place, police said. However, the city overall ended 2019 with a decade-high number of killings.

AD

AD

Because of stay-at-home orders, the police department had to forgo a public rollout. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a video posted on Twitter that despite the shutdown, the initiative would proceed “like we always have to ensure we build trust and reduce violent crime in our city.”

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man found fatally shot in Prince George's

A man was found fatally shot in Prince George’s County on Saturday night, police said.

The man was found about 8 p.m. in the 6000 block of 67th Avenue in the East Riverdale area, according to police. He died at a hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

— Martin Weil

Emu that escaped farm dies after capture

An emu that escaped from a Baltimore County farm and trotted its way down busy roads has died after being caught.

AD

News outlets reported that the emu was seen meandering through neighborhoods Saturday morning in the Randallstown area.

AD

Baltimore County Police say the emu escaped from a fenced yard at Lynn’s Farm and Nature Center.

Police tracked the emu to a busy four-lane section of Liberty Road near a Walmart and a Home Depot and captured it there.

A police spokesman said that after the emu was captured it died of stress and exhaustion.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Charges dropped in alleged abduction case

Charges have been dropped against a woman accused of attempting to kidnap two children from a Target store in Virginia Beach, according to prosecutors.

The attempted abduction and assault charges against Patricia Metz were withdrawn last week after state psychiatric hospital officials reported that she would probably never be mentally fit to stand trial, said Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

AD

AD

A judge instead ordered Metz be held at a hospital for further treatment, Allen added.

Metz, then 30, was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation in August, days after she was accused of trying to kidnap two children under the age of 5 from the Target store, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

Police said she fought with adults trying to stop her, then tried to flee the store, according to the newspaper.