According to police, Whitaker shot twice at a fellow worker as he tried to drive away from the parking deck where they were doing repair work on Friday. The co-worker was not hurt, according to police.
Police said Whitaker went back to the deck on Saturday, but when they tried to stop him, he sped off with a 1-year-old child and the child’s mother inside his car. A chase led police to a south Richmond neighborhood, where Whitaker jumped out of the car and fled on foot, authorities said.
