MARYLAND

Police look into crash in Pr. George's County

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that injured two people Saturday in Prince George’s County.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near Crain Highway, south of Route 197, where they discovered a Chevrolet Equinox had traveled off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old man who was reportedly ejected, attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by Bowie police officers. The passenger of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, suffered a severe leg injury, authorities said. Both were taken to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicated drugs and/or alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

— Lori Aratani

VIRGINIA

Md. man arrested

in fatal shooting

Alexandria police announced Saturday that they have arrested a Maryland man in connection with the shooting death of a ­20-year-old woman on Friday.

William Thomas Layton, 32, of Largo, Md., is being held without bond in the Alexandria detention center in connection with the death of Diamond Moore. Authorities said Layton has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a violent felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 5500 block of Holmes Run Parkway about 9:45 a.m. Friday. They found Moore on the street with an upper-body injury. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Police said this was the fourth killing in Alexandria this year.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information about the killing to contact Detective Loren King at 703-746-6689.

— Lori Aratani

THE REGION

Customs officials seize Egyptian tree locust

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an Egyptian tree locust hidden in a shipment of Italian wine at the Port of Baltimore on Nov. 19.

An entomologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the specimen was Anacridium aegyptium. The insect is considered an invasive species and could pose a threat to the U.S. livestock industry, authorities said.

— Lori Aratani