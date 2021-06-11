Police launched a search and called in the Mobile Field Force, Special Operations Division and Natural Resources Police, including personnel trained in tracking.
The boy’s body was found around 3 a.m. Friday in a ravine off the trail more than a mile north of the car and his father’s body was found an hour later, police said. Both bodies have obvious trauma and a knife was recovered from the scene.
A motive remains unclear, police said. The bodies will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsies.