TRACYS LANDING, Md. — The 23-year-old son of a Maryland cybersecurity executive is facing murder charges in his mother’s death, police said.

Anne Arundel County police announced Saturday that Andrew Weylin Beavers was arrested Saturday in Leesburg, Virginia, and is awaiting extradition. A warrant was issued charging Beavers with first and second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Juanita Koilpillai, 58, who was found dead from multiple sharp force injuries on July 25, police said.

Koilpillai’s boyfriend reported her missing after he found blood inside her Tracys Landing home and her body was found hidden outside, police said. Her car was found in Leesburg, Virginia, where Beavers’ father lives and Beavers, who had a fresh cut on his hand he couldn’t explain, was identified as a suspect, news outlets report. Beavers’ and Koilpillai’s DNA were found on a knife, police said.

The case is not yet listed in online court records and it isn’t clear whether Beavers has an attorney.