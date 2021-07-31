Koilpillai’s boyfriend reported her missing after he found blood inside her Tracys Landing home and her body was found hidden outside, police said. Her car was found in Leesburg, Virginia, where Beavers’ father lives and Beavers, who had a fresh cut on his hand he couldn’t explain, was identified as a suspect, news outlets report. Beavers’ and Koilpillai’s DNA were found on a knife, police said.
The case is not yet listed in online court records and it isn’t clear whether Beavers has an attorney.