WASHINGTON — Police in the nation’s capital say a man accused of rape in Virginia has barricaded himself inside a home in a northwest Washington neighborhood.

WTOP-FM reports authorities warned residents to stay inside Thursday morning. Arlington County and D.C. police tried to serve a warrant at the home Wednesday night for a man accused of rape.

Authorities say the man barricaded himself inside the home when authorities arrived and threatened to hurt himself. The station reports multiple roads are closed in the area as police work the scene.

___

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.