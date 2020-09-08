Police said the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed in New Kent County. The driver, armed with a knife and carrying the child, fled into the woods, police said.
State police said troopers were able to persuade the man to put down the knife. The man was taken into custody, and the child was returned to his mother.
The suspect’s name has not been released. Police have not revealed his relationship to the child.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.