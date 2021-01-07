The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Thodos faces multiple charges that include two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was charged after being released from a hospital. He is being held on a no-bond status at the county jail.
The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the store in Dulles Crossing Plaza when police said that two employees confronted a man who they believed had stolen items.
As two deputies responded to take the man into custody, the suspect began to struggle with them, pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking one deputy and the two store employees, authorities said.
The suspect was also shot but fled in a stolen vehicle, authorities said. He was later taken into custody by Fairfax County police and taken to a hospital.
Authorities said the sheriff’s deputy remains hospitalized in stable but serious condition.
