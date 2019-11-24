By Associated Press November 24, 2019 at 12:35 PM ESTBALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say they’ve arrested a man for allegedly stealing chips from a casino.Police said they arrested 31-year-old Samuel Stovall on Saturday. Police said Stovall allegedly stole $16,000 worth of casino chips from Horseshoe Casino near downtown.Police said Stovall was taken to jail and will go before a court commissioner.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy