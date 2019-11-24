BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say they’ve arrested a man for allegedly stealing chips from a casino.

Police said they arrested 31-year-old Samuel Stovall on Saturday. Police said Stovall allegedly stole $16,000 worth of casino chips from Horseshoe Casino near downtown.

Police said Stovall was taken to jail and will go before a court commissioner.

