FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Authorities in Virginia have charged a man who they say attacked a police officer with a box cutter.

Fredericksburg police said in a news release an officer responding to a domestic disturbance Monday encountered a man who attacked him. The police officer fired a shot at the man, who fled on foot.

Det. Aimee Lynch said the unidentified officer was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Lynch said 24-year-old Joseph L. Jackson was apprehended and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She said it wasn’t immediately known if Jackson had been shot.

Virginia State Police charged Jackson with attempted capital murder of a police officer. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

