WASHINGTON — Police in the nation’s capital are searching for a man they say beat another man with a hammer inside a wine store.

News outlets quote a Metro police report as saying the man was walking along a street Thursday afternoon while carrying a hammer when he spit on the victim. It says the victim verbally confronted the man, who then chased the victim and another person into a wine store.

It says the man then repeatedly hit the victim’s head with the metal hammer. The two fell to the floor, where the other person began hitting the suspect with a bottle of wine. It says the suspect then fled. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This attack comes just weeks after a runner was stabbed to death in the same neighborhood.

