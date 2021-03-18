Stewart said the man exited a vehicle and “displayed what appeared to be a weapon” before at least one officer shot and wounded him. The man was listed in critical condition on Wednesday afternoon.
Stewart declined to identify the man or release further details on the ongoing investigation.
Witness lliam Feldman told the newspaper that a police vehicle had pulled over a truck in front of the police station. She said she heard officers yell “put your hands up” and “drop your weapon” after an individual get out of the truck.
She said she heard officers shout the commands at least three times. Feldman said he saw the man turn toward officers and then heard five shots.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Baltimore Sun.