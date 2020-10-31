Police said the charges against Thomas A. Bridges III, 31, of Richmond, include attempted malicious wounding, felon in possession of a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Authorities said Keyavonte Crawford, 28, of Richmond, was charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the shooting.
Bridges and Crawford are being held without bond at the Chesterfield County jail. It was not immediately clear Saturday whether they have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.
