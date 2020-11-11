The sheriff’s office said that Decker was 21 and five months pregnant at the time. Authorities have been searching for her since her car was found parked outside an apartment complex.
Authorities said that Roldan was charged this week and extradited Tuesday to Virginia from North Carolina. He was being held at the Loudoun adult detention center on no bond, the sheriff’s office said. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney.
