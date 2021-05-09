Lincoln has been charged with two counts of assault and disorderly conduct, the department said in a post on social media. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, issued a statement Sunday urging Washington, D.C.-area mosques to step up security measures for their end-of-Ramadan activities in light of the attack.
“We stand in solidarity with the Dar Al Hijrah community,” CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement. “No community should feel unsafe or intimidated as they carry out their religious obligations.”