Police said Green’s shooting of Womack appears to have stemmed from a neighborhood dispute.
Womack had also gone by the name Tyra Phillips professionally. She worked at WEAA as a program announcer on the “Gospel Grace” program.
She provided information on the church community during the weekly broadcast. She also was an administrative assistant at the U.S. post office, her Linkedin page shows.
“We are heartbroken about her passing and remember her beautiful, gentle, sweet spirit today,” the radio station, which is affiliated with NPR, said on Twitter after her death.
“It’s one of those kinds of tragedies that just makes you numb,” Carolyn Showell, an official at Womack’s church, told the Sun after her killing. “That’s the word I keep hearing, numb. You’re traumatized because she’s one of those unlikely people.”
