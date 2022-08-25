Police: Man charged in shooting that killed 4 in June

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in a shooting at a Virginia boarding house that killed four people in June, but a second man wanted in the case is still at large, authorities announced Wednesday.
Police are still looking for a second suspect in the case. The two suspects are related, but police spokesperson Victoria Varnedoe did not specify how.
“We in the police department can not do this alone,” Jenkins said. “The fact that the community was outraged enough to pick the phone up and to call and to share whatever information that they had, helped us get to this point today.”