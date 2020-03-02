Police said the tractor trailer’s driver, Silvio Ponjuan Reyes, 53, of Miami, lost control. The truck struck a guardrail before overturning. Ponjuan Reyes died at the scene.
Police said that Edwards sustained minor injuries, while an adult male passenger in his jeep was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
Police said that Edwards was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The crash remains under investigation.
