Police: Man dead after barricade, shootout

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The injuries of a man found dead after a barricade and shootout with police in Virginia were likely the result of police gunfire, officials said Wednesday. Officers were called to a Virginia Beach home late Monday for a domestic incident involving a man with guns threatening to harm himself and others, city police said in a news release. Officers made sure a woman was out and encountered a man with a shotgun, which he pointed at himself as he went in and out of the home.

Police negotiated with the man, but just after midnight he came outside and over the next hour pointed different firearms at himself, police said. Police deployed less-lethal munitions, which didn’t have the desired effect. The man went inside and fired at police, who returned fire.

The man, identified as Craig Byl, 48, of Virginia Beach was found inside and pronounced dead, police said. The investigation indicates that Byl’s injuries were the result of police gunfire, but confirmation is up to the medical examiner to determine his cause of death, police said.

No officers were injured and those involved were placed on standard administrative leave. The homicide unit and Office of the Commonwealth Attorney will investigate and an administrative review will determine compliance with policy and training.

