MARYLAND

Police: Man charged in roommate's death

A Maryland man died after getting into a fight with his roommate, police said.

J’Wuan Gallman, 22, has been charged with murder in the death of Lee Andrew Ross Jr., 57, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers responded at around 1 p.m. on June 14 to a reported fight in the 4600 block of Edmonston Road in Bladensburg, police said. They found Ross unresponsive in a bedroom and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

Ross never regained consciousness and died of his injuries June 27, police said. Gallman told police he was in a fight with Ross, police said.

Gallman is being held in jail without bond.

Man arrested in death that was gang-related

A Maryland man has been arrested in the gang-related killing of a man found dead in March near Lake Artemesia, police said.

Jose Landeverde, 22, of Greenbelt, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the slaying of Hector Diaz-Urritia, 22, according to Prince George’s County police.

Someone discovered Diaz-Urritia’s body while walking near the lake in the Berwyn Heights area at about 1 p.m. on March 14 , police said. Diaz-Urritia, of no fixed address, had trauma to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said both men were gang members but did not identify which gang.

Landeverde, whose last name is listed in charging documents as Landaverde, is in county jail without bond. No lawyer was listed in online records.

— Lynh Bui

Drowned kayaker identified as Secret Service agent

Teen charged with throwing lit firework at Prince George’s County police car

Woman with children in vehicle leads Virginia police on high-speed pursuit, authorities say

