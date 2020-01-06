A man sitting in the back seat of the car was shot multiple times. He was treated and released from a hospital, according to the release.

The driver of the car wasn’t injured.

It’s unclear who shot the men. No arrests have been announced.

Virginia State Police say the investigation is ongoing. The agency is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD