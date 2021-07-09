HENRICO, Va. — A man who fled a traffic stop died is dead after a police pursuit ended in a crash, Henrico County police said.

News outlets report that it happened Wednesday after a police officer observed a traffic violation and stopped Christopher Seay of Henrico County. Seay stopped but could not produce his identification and instead gave the officer fake information, police said.

The officer asked Seay to turn off his Jeep Grand Cherokee, but police said he fled. The officer pursued Seay for about a mile before police said Seay collided with a sedan as he ran a red light and was ejected.

Seay was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later determined that Seay had active warrants in Chesterfield County for a probation violation from a previous felony eluding offense.

The crash is being investigated. The police pursuit is under an internal review.