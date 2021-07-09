The officer asked Seay to turn off his Jeep Grand Cherokee, but police said he fled. The officer pursued Seay for about a mile before police said Seay collided with a sedan as he ran a red light and was ejected.
Seay was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police later determined that Seay had active warrants in Chesterfield County for a probation violation from a previous felony eluding offense.
The crash is being investigated. The police pursuit is under an internal review.