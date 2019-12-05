Security staff confronted Kappesser and asked him to leave. Police in Anne Arundel County arrested Kappesser two days later on charges of impersonating a police officer, wearing an unauthorized badge and carrying a handgun.
Kappesser had pleaded guilty in 2017 for impersonating an FBI agent in Delaware. Authorities said that he presented himself as a federal agent, wore a fake badge and bought firearms with a law enforcement discount.
