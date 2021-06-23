Law enforcement personnel tried to talk to the man by loudspeaker, but police said he refused to cooperate with repeated commands to put down his weapon and leave the building. After about an hour, police said the man walked through the store’s front doors with a long gun pointed at law enforcement and officers fired at him. He died at the scene.
The man’s remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy. Neither the two hostages nor law enforcement officers were injured.
The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation, police said.