Police: Man fatally shot at Maryland mall food court

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was shot and killed in the food court of a Maryland mall on Thursday afternoon, police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Mall at Prince George’s around 4 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the food court, Hyattsville police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers with Hyattsville and Prince George’s County police searched for suspects, but police said they believe that those involved fled the scene. Police were withholding the identity of the man killed pending notification of his family.

In addition to the man who was fatally shot, a couple of people received minor injuries as people fled the mall, Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod Towers said at a news conference. Police don’t believe the shooting was a random act, he said.

It was the second homicide at the mall this year, Towers said. In March, a 22-year-old man was killed inside a clothing store at the mall, news outlets reported.

“The mall has been aggressively stepping up security efforts. We have a very strong partnership here with the mall security and mall management,” Towers said.

