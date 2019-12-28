The shooting is under investigation and the Commonwealth’s Attorney will get involved. Drew didn’t name the officers during a news conference.

When approached by officers, the man “darted” back into his apartment, Drew said. Officers went into the apartment and the man was brought to the ground and refused to be handcuffed, according to Drew, who reviewed police body camera footage.

An officer pulled out a stun gun and tased the man after a warning, but then the man grabbed the stun gun and used it on two or three officers, Drew said. A struggle followed before an officer drew an actual gun and fired at the man, who died at the scene, the news outlets reported.

