The woman was 22 years old. The baby was three months old.
Police said they went to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance. They said they found Epifani D. Andrews and the baby boy suffering from stab wounds. Both victims died at the scene.
Investigators have not released a motive or other circumstances surrounding this incident. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact manner and cause of death.
