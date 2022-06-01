Police: Man fired at officer, crashed stolen cruiser

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man shot at a Virginia police officer Tuesday evening, then fled in a stolen police cruiser and crashed, police said.
The man resisted and an officer pulled out a stun gun, police said. That’s when police said the man pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired three shots at the officer, as the officer stunned him.
The man got into a police cruiser and drove off as other officers arrived. The other officers pursued the stolen cruiser for a few blocks before it crashed and the man was arrested, police said.
Police didn’t fire any shots during the incident and the only injury was a minor injury to the suspect from the stun gun, police said.