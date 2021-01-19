Skebo said the man who fired the shots had been cut off and then got out of his car at the next light. The driver of the other vehicle drove off after seeing the angry driver approaching.
Skebo said the driver barely clipped the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect responded by firing multiple shots.
Charles Krieter, 32, faces charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney.
